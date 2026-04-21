6.0 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE JOLTS INDONESIAS SOUTHERN EAST NUSA TENGGARA

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday afternoon, shaking parts of the East Nusa Tenggara province, authorities said.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency, the quake's epicenter was located at sea about 67 kilometers (41 miles) northwest of North Central Timor, at a depth of 31 kilometers, state news agency Antara reported.

Officials confirmed that the earthquake does not pose a tsunami risk.

Tremors were felt across several parts of the province, with the strongest shaking reported in Atambua, where it reached levels III-IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale.

Moderate shaking was also recorded in Maumere, while lighter tremors were felt in Kupang, Kefamenanu, Larantuka, Ende and other nearby areas.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.





