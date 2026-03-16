Ten patients killed in Eastern India hospital fire

At least 10 patients were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, officials said Monday.

The incident took place at SCB Medical College and Hospital in the Cuttack area of the state, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who confirmed the death toll.

Speaking to reporters, he said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and that action will be taken against anyone found responsible.

Majhi also said the fire was most likely caused by an electrical short circuit.

Around 11 hospital staff members sustained burn injuries while rescuing patients during the fire, which broke out early Monday morning, public broadcaster All India Radio reported.





