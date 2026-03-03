Police detain suspect after deadly blaze kills 5 in Vantaa, Finland

Five people were killed in a major apartment fire in the Finnish city of Vantaa early Tuesday, with police suspecting the blaze was deliberately set and detaining one person in connection with the incident.

The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department said emergency services received a report at 5.41 am local time (0341GMT) about a fire at a medium-sized apartment building in the Pahkinarinne neighborhood of Vantaa, located in the capital region.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but rescue operations continued for several hours. Police and multiple rescue and first aid units remained at the scene as of mid-morning.

According to information obtained by Finnish public broadcaster Yle from several sources, the victims included members of a family with a Somali background.

A journalist at the scene reported that the fire appeared to have been most intense in a second-floor apartment, which seemed to have been completely destroyed.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and urged residents to avoid the vicinity. Police said they will hold a press conference later Tuesday to provide further details about the investigation.

The motive behind the suspected arson has not yet been disclosed.





