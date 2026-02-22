Violent digital games risk normalizing aggression in children

Assoc. Prof. Şeniz Özhan, Director of the Women and Family Studies Center at Tekirdağ Namık Kemal University, said children exposed to violent digital games and programs can perceive violence as a normal form of communication.

She noted that long hours on smartphones, social media, and online platforms weaken family communication. Özhan stressed that parents must monitor what games children play, which platforms they use, and what they watch to prevent exposure to violent content.

Young children, especially in primary school, lack the awareness to question violence. Witnessing or experiencing it can lead them to see it as normal behavior, which may carry over into social interactions and peer relationships.

Özhan recommended that families establish "screen-free" periods, especially after dinner, allowing for games, conversations, or discussions to strengthen family bonds. She emphasized teaching children age-appropriate screen time limits and supporting psychosocial development alongside academic progress.

Schools should set up violence-prevention units involving teachers, psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers to teach anger management. Violent children should be treated as victims needing support rather than being stigmatized, with family participation essential in the process.