Woman abandoned her dog at the airport to board a plane

The incident, which took place on February 2nd and was captured by security cameras, showed the woman approaching the ticket counter with her dog but failing to provide the required paperwork for the animal to travel as a "service dog."



The woman, unable to get a boarding pass, tied her dog's leash to the ticket counter and walked away.

Police, alerted to the situation, found the woman at the boarding gate during a search of the airport. While being taken into custody, the woman resisted officers and implied that leaving the dog behind was not an issue because it had a tracking device, and it would return to her.



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a warning on social media, stating, "We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not abandon your dog at the airport or anywhere else."

The dog, cared for by airport staff and police officers, was later handed over to animal welfare services.



After the owner failed to retrieve the dog during the 10-day waiting period mandated by law, Jet Blue was placed under the care of "Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas," a non-profit organization.



Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas announced that Jet Blue is currently safe and with a foster family.

The organization stated that they would be extremely meticulous in choosing a family that will offer lifelong loyalty and security to the dog after the trauma it experienced.