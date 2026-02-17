Shooting at ice rink in US state of Rhode Island leaves 2 dead, 3 hospitalized: Report

A shooting Monday afternoon at an indoor ice rink in the US state of Rhode Island left two people dead and three others hospitalized, according to WPRI 12 News.

The incident occurred at 2 pm local time (1900GMT) at a youth hockey game at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, the report said.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said at least one of those killed was a woman and described the event as "a family dispute."

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, causing players and spectators to flee. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, while authorities launched a massive response to secure the arena.

The suspect, a man, was also killed.

Officials confirmed that all students from the involved schools are safe. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said he is monitoring the situation closely.





