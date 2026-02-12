Majority of French favor suspending reduced sentences for minors

Most French citizens support suspending the legal principle that reduces sentences for minors convicted of serious crimes, according to a new opinion poll published Thursday.

The survey by the CSA Institute for CNEWS, Le Journal du Dimanche, and Europe 1 found that 77% of respondents favor suspending the so-called "excuse of minority," a rule under French law requiring courts to impose lighter sentences on minors than on adults.

By contrast, 22% opposed the proposal, and 1% did not express an opinion.

The mitigating principle currently allows prison sentences for minors to be reduced to no more than half of what an adult would face for the same offense.

Support for suspending the rule was widespread across gender, age, and social groups. The poll found approval among 79% of men and 74% of women, while backing ranged from 70% among 18-24-year-olds to 84% among people aged 50-64.

Across socioeconomic categories, support stood at 77% among unemployed respondents, 77% among lower socio-professional groups, and 75% among higher categories.

Political preferences showed more variation.

Among left-leaning respondents, 66% supported suspension, including 78% of supporters of La France Insoumise and 66% of Socialist Party voters, while only 40% of The Greens' supporters agreed. On the right, backing reached 89%, including strong support among the Republicans and the National Rally.

The issue has returned to public debate amid several high-profile crimes involving minors. Recent cases include a 14-year-old accused of stabbing a teacher in southern France and a 15-year-old on trial in Paris over the 2024 fatal shooting of a ride-hailing driver in Marseille.

Earlier, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin explained that abolishing the rule would require a constitutional change, adding that current parliamentary arithmetic makes such reform unlikely in the short term but possible in a future presidential debate.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 4, lawmakers began debating a bill introduced by former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to tighten juvenile justice rules.



