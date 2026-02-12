Gold medals distributed across 7 disciplines on day 5 of 2026 Winter Olympics

Medals were awarded in eight events across seven disciplines on the fifth day of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen won gold in the men's super-G, his third Olympic title of the Games, while American Ryan Cochran-Siegle took silver and Switzerland's Marco Odermatt claimed bronze.

French biathlete Julia Simon captured gold in the women's 15-kilometer individual event, followed by France's Lou Jeanmonnot with silver and Bulgaria's Lora Hristova with bronze.

In women's freestyle skiing moguls, Elizabeth Lemley of the US won gold, Jaelin Kauf of the US took silver, and Perrine Laffont of France earned bronze.

Norway's Jens Luraas Oftebro claimed gold in the Nordic combined individual 10-kilometer ahead of Austria's Johannes Lamparter and Finland's Eero Hirvonen.

Italy's Andrea Voetter and Marion Oberhofer won gold in the women's doubles luge, while Italians Emanuel Rieder and Simon Kainzwaldner added gold in the men's doubles luge event.

In the women's doubles, the silver went to Germany and the bronze to Austria. In men's doubles, the silver went to Austria and the bronze to Germany.

Jordan Stolz of the US set an Olympic record to win gold in the men's 1,000-meter speed skating competition, with Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands taking silver and Zhongyan Ning of China winning bronze.

French duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron captured gold in the ice dance event, followed by Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the US with silver and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada with bronze.

Competitions in curling, ice hockey and snowboarding were also held on the fifth day of the Games.






