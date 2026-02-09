Kangaroo meat in German university canteen causes stir

An exotic dish has caused a stir in a university canteen in southern Germany: kangaroo chili.



The meal was recently served with basmati rice in the canteen of a university in the Bavarian city of Erlangen, the newspaper Münchner Merkur reported on Sunday.



The communications department at the Friedrich Alexander University said that although a few guests on site asked for confirmation to ensure it was indeed kangaroo meat, the dish was overall very well received.



"The planned approximately 400 portions were sold, and we received a lot of positive feedback," the university was further quoted in the newspaper as saying.



A user on the social platform Reddit posted an excerpt of the menu under the headline "When the canteen is in an experimental phase again."



Users pondered over the taste. "Can highly recommend kangaroo, tastes very good," one person wrote. Directly below came an opposite opinion: "Kangaroo meat tastes disgusting."



