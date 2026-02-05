Russian ambassador says Moscow to continue supplying oil to Cuba

Russia's ambassador to Havana said that his country will continue to supply oil to Cuba, adding that Moscow has done so on numerous occasions in recent years.

"Russian oil has been supplied to Cuba on numerous occasions in recent years. We expect this practice to continue," Viktor Koronelli told Russian state news agency RIA in an interview, remarks of which were published overnight.

Last month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a "national emergency" and establishing a process to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or otherwise provide oil to the Caribbean nation.

Following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, Trump has repeatedly argued that Cuba "will be failing pretty soon" as it loses critical financial and energy support previously provided by Venezuela.

The US president recently said that his administration is in ongoing discussions with the leadership in Cuba.

In response to Trump's executive order, Russia said it opposes unilateral sanctions against sovereign independent states, defining such measures as "categorically unacceptable."

"We strongly condemn the illegitimate prohibitive measures against Havana and the pressure on the Cuban leadership and citizens," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding Moscow is confident that Cuba will continue to maintain effective foreign economic ties "despite the external obstacles to its development."





