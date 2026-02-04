Is Mercury actually not a "dead planet"?

The mysterious bright streaks detected on Mercury's surface indicate that this small planet is not "dead" as previously thought, but rather is still geologically active. Scientists analyzed 100,000 high-resolution satellite images with artificial intelligence and identified 402 bright streak structures across the planet.



According to the research, these streaks are formed by volatile substances like sulfur seeping to the surface from underground, and despite their rapid erosion, their continued bright appearance proves that the formation process is still ongoing today.



Experts state that heat and gases from deep inside are seeping out through cracks in old impact craters, which is a surprising sign of vitality for a planet expected to have cooled 4.5 billion years ago. In the coming period, new data from the BepiColombo spacecraft is expected to detail this "living" structure of Mercury more clearly.