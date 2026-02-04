Asian elephant calf born at Washington zoo for first time in 25 years

The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC has welcomed its first Asian elephant birth in nearly 25 years, with the arrival of a 308-pound (140-kilogram) female calf, media reports said on Tuesday.

The newborn was delivered at 1.15 am local time (0615GMT) on Monday to 12-year-old mother Nhi Linh and 44-year-old father Spike, according to The Guardian.

"After waiting nearly 25 years for an Asian elephant calf, this birth fills us with profound joy," said Brandie Smith, director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The zoo emphasized in a statement the significance of the birth for conservation efforts, noting that both Nhi Linh and Spike have rare genetic lineages, which could help enhance the genetic diversity of the species in captivity, according to the media outlet.

Nhi Linh's pregnancy lasted 21 months, within the typical 18-22 month range for Asian elephants.

While Spike has sired three calves in the past, this is the first offspring for Nhi Linh and the first of Spike's to survive.

The calf will remain behind the scenes for about a month to bond with her mother before being introduced to the public.

To mark the occasion, the zoo is inviting the public to vote for the calf's name by donating $5 per vote.

The selected name will be the one that receives the most donations. The options, Linh Mai, Thao Nhi, Tu Anh, and Tuyet, are all of Vietnamese origin, reflecting Nhi Linh's name and heritage.