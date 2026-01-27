Violence and crime in TV series being marketed as “lifestyle”

Television series and social media content, which are becoming increasingly influential in young people's daily lives, are seen as creating indirect role models for children and adolescents, while the normalization of violence and crime on these platforms is assessed to be increasing tendencies toward peer bullying and gang formation.

An expert on the issue notes that children—particularly during adolescence, a period marked by the search for role models—tend to emulate characters highlighted in TV series and on social media.

Emphasizing that this situation can go beyond individual bullying and lead to group-based violent behavior, the expert calls for stricter oversight of television productions and stronger communication between families and their children.

TV SERIES FUEL PEER BULLYING



Clinical Psychologist Melis Gökhan Acartürk has spoken about the link between certain television series and social media content and peer bullying in Türkiye.

Noting that male TV characters in particular often serve as negative role models for young people in their developmental years, Acartürk said: "I definitely think TV series lead to peer bullying in Türkiye. There is a perception that rough, mafia-involved figures are very cool and very powerful. When we look at our TV series in the past—even just 10 years ago—fatherly figures were more likely to be taken as role models. If family values were supported more, children would model that instead. I believe TV characters play an important role in the emergence of many of these issues."

Acartürk emphasized that TV series and the social media content produced around them also target family structures.

Stressing that the behavioral patterns of TV characters should be constructed with care, she said: "If series are produced around healthier family structures, children will take those as examples. Unfortunately, social media and TV series are learning spaces for our adolescent children. They take viral behaviors, videos, and situations from there, copy them, and paste them into their own lives. They start acting like those characters and aspiring to be like them."

Acartürk underlined that one critical issue often overlooked in TV series is "gang formation."

Pointing out that negative characters in TV series are often portrayed as violent, making easy money, and operating in gangs, she continued: "Characters in TV series are usually conflict-driven and make money through shortcuts. When children admire conflict and gang behavior, they begin to recreate it in their own lives. It's not just gang formation—there are also portrayals that normalize substance use. After a while, children start thinking, 'Then this must be something cool; there's nothing wrong with it.' They then begin to practice these behaviors in their own lives. That's why I believe TV series must definitely be more closely regulated from this perspective."

PEER BULLYING IS INCREASING BOTH INDIVIDUALLY AND THROUGH GANG FORMATION



Acartürk noted that over time, children may begin to see TV characters almost as family members, saying: "Unfortunately, when children see no alternative, they are exposed to rough, mafia-like characters and start thinking, 'I should be like this too. I wish I had an older brother or a family member like this.' They begin to take these figures directly as role models. That's why we now see peer bullying both on an individual level and through gang formation."

Pointing out that "gang motivation" has become a significant component of peer bullying in recent years, Acartürk warned against the growing danger.

Stating that children are increasingly motivated toward gang formation due to TV series and social media, Acartürk said: "Children want to belong to a group. Along with gang formation, they begin to engage in peer bullying collectively. They both satisfy their need to belong and establish a sense of social status for themselves. Unfortunately, a generation is emerging that mistakes 'evil' for power."

Calling on families as well, Acartürk added: "As adults and parents, we need to explain to our children that goodness is the right thing and that cruelty is not cool. Children are very sensitive beings. When you don't talk to them, they start to feel worthless. A child who feels worthless then tries to get rid of that feeling by making someone else feel worthless—and that's where peer bullying begins. That's why my advice to parents is to communicate with your child. Ask, 'How was your day?' Ask questions about their relationships with friends. This way, children know they have a family behind them that they can trust and share their problems with."























