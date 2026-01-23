A smiling face will appear in the sky tonight

On this evening, during the waxing crescent phase of the Moon, the alignment of these three celestial bodies will resemble a "smiling face" in the sky.

The crescent Moon will appear as the mouth, while Saturn and Neptune will look like two eyes above this smile.



This rare alignment will be visible just after sunset, low on the western horizon. The Moon and Saturn will be quite easily visible to the naked eye as the sky begins to darken.Neptune, being a much dimmer planet, will require the use of binoculars or a telescope to be seen.



Since the celestial bodies will be near the horizon, it is important to choose a clear area where your view is not obstructed by buildings or trees.

In astronomy, a conjunction is when two or more celestial bodies appear very close to each other from Earth's perspective.

Tonight's triple meeting offers a not-to-be-missed spectacle for both astrophotographers and nature enthusiasts.