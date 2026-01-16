Turkish home decor brand Zsa Zsa Zsu debuts at Paris' Maison & Objet fair

Turkish home decor and lifestyle brand Zsa Zsa Zsu has made its first appearance at the Maison & Objet fair in Paris, one of the world's leading international gatherings for the design and decoration industries.

The fair, which brings together designers, brands, and industry professionals from around the globe, features about 2,300 brands from nearly 100 countries this year and runs through Jan. 19.

Founded in Türkiye, Zsa Zsa Zsu presented its collections for the first time at the Paris event, showcasing products from its Maximalist, Heritage, Blue and Bold lines. The brand's stand reflected its retail concept with vivid colors and a strong visual identity.

Speaking to Anadolu at the fair, Zsa Zsa Zsu Chief Designer Ali Uzan said Maison & Objet is seen as one of the most prestigious meeting points worldwide for designers and those interested in design. He said exhibiting the brand's work and design process on such an international platform is exciting.

Uzan also emphasized the coherence among the brand's different collections, saying they work together like an orchestra. "Each collection has its own rhythm and its own energy, but together they move with a shared voice and harmony. This shows the strength of our collections," he said.

Uzan said this year's fair theme, "Past Reveals Future," aligns closely with the brand's creative approach. He said Zsa Zsa Zsu does not replicate the past directly but instead interprets culture, craftsmanship, forms, and human perspectives as a whole, blending them with its own experiences to create a distinctive narrative.

From the outset, the brand was conceived not only for the domestic market but also with an international audience in mind, Uzan said.

He added that participation in the Paris fair represents an important step toward future collaborations with global designers and brands, as well as expanding sales points beyond Türkiye.

Halil Erin, Zsa Zsa Zsu's international retail vice general manager, said the company's priority overseas markets include the US, the Gulf region, and Europe. He said the company plans to begin sales this month on five major online marketplaces in the US and will open its first overseas store in Dubai in March.

Erin said the brand is also planning further store openings in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries this year and next, while closely monitoring opportunities in Asia. "Our original, bold and colorful collections are attracting strong interest from different parts of the world," he said.

Stressing the importance of the Paris event, Erin said Maison & Objet is a key platform for international sales and partnerships, adding that the company hopes to meet potential franchise partners during the fair.



