Russia claims to have taken control of village in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region

Russia claimed on Sunday that it took control of a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces captured the village of Podoly, about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of the front-line town of Kupiansk.

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff claimed in a morning update that Russian forces launched 14 assaults against its positions near eight settlements in the Kupiansk direction.

Among the settlements named are Kucherivka, Kurylivka, and Petropavlivka, all of which are situated near Podoly, though the village was not mentioned.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia's claim, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war, nearing its fifth year.





