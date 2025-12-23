Terror attack leaves 5 policemen dead in northwestern Pakistan

Five policemen were killed on Tuesday after their vehicle came under a terror attack in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The attack took place in the Karak district of the province, according to a statement by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Condemning the attack, Naqvi said: "Attack on security personnel is a clear act of barbarity by brutal elements."

"The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain, the state will respond with full force," he added.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area to search for the terrorists.





