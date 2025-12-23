Heavy smog in Delhi causes flight cancellations and delays

At least 10 flights were canceled and over 200 flights were delayed due to heavy smog caused by persistent air pollution in the Indian capital, New Delhi, and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to Hindustan Times, air pollution levels in New Delhi and its surroundings remain at "severe" levels.

Data from the government's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 414 in the capital during the morning hours.

The intense fog caused by air pollution reduced visibility in some areas to near zero, leading to disruptions in air traffic.

As a result of the fog, at least 10 flights were canceled, and more than 200 flights were delayed.

Officials have warned that flight disruptions may continue due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions in the region.

Every winter, New Delhi and surrounding states face severe air pollution, primarily from exhaust gases, burning of wood, coal, and crop residue, and low wind speeds. This situation leads to various respiratory diseases in the region.