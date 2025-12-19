Norway’s crown princess faces possible lung transplant

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit's lung disease has "worsened sharply this autumn," with doctors now preparing her for a possible lung transplant, public broadcaster NRK reported on Friday.

Speaking to NRK's The year with the royal family program, the crown princess said: "The development has gone faster than I had hoped." She added that she and doctors have held "a number of conversations this autumn about lung transplantation."

Mette-Marit said transplantation has long been a known outcome of the condition.

"Yes, we have known all along with this disease that this is the way it goes," she said, adding: "Just thinking at all that that is the next step is quite demanding, because it is an operation with a lot of risk attached to it."

The crown princess also described increasing limitations in her daily life and work. "The biggest difference for me is really that I can't do the things I managed before. There are simply a lot of things I can't do," she said.

Her doctor, senior physician Are Martin Holm at Oslo University Hospital's Rikshospitalet, told NRK: "As of today, the disease is so serious that we are starting to prepare how to cope with further deteriorations. And then the only thing you can help with is a transplant."

"We are not there today," he added, but said there has been a deterioration during 2025.



