Two dead, two overdue in separate New Zealand climbing incidents

Two people have died and another two are overdue in separate mountaineering incidents in New Zealand, police said on Monday.



In the first incident, police said two bodies had been recovered from Sabre Peak in the lower South Island. Police were notified on Saturday that the pair were missing.



"One of the pair was located deceased but access was difficult due to the deteriorating weather on Saturday evening," police said in a statement.



Authorities returned on Sunday and located the second person, also deceased.



"Both bodies were extracted in what was a difficult and technical rescue," police said.



"The north buttress of Sabre Peak, where the bodies were located, is a 500-metre-long route and is on the bucket list of many climbers."



One of the climbers was an Australian citizen, while the other was a dual citizen of New Zealand and Canada, residing in Australia.



Sergeant Alun Griffiths said it was a complex and challenging recovery.



"This is a result nobody wanted, and our thoughts are with their families."



Meanwhile police are aware of two overdue climbers on the country's highest mountain, Aoraki Mount Cook.



Aoraki Area Commander Vicki Walker said there was currently strong winds and rain in the area.



"Police Search and Rescue, and Department of Conservation Search and Rescue, are working together and will search on the mountain as weather conditions allow."



In late November, two climbers died on the mountain, which sits within the Southern Alps, the mountain range that runs the length of the South Island.



