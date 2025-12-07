Global shift in children’s reading habits: Authors and educators warn of declining attention

A growing global shift in children's reading habits is raising concern among educators, authors, and media experts, who warn that shrinking attention spans and fast-paced digital content are reshaping how young audiences engage with stories and learning.

The issue was at the center of discussions on the sidelines of the TRT International Children's Media Summit 2025, held in Istanbul on Saturday, where global experts have spoken to Anadolu about the pressures digital platforms place on deep reading skills—and the responsibility shared by families, educators, and the media industry.

'BIGGEST PROBLEM IS ECONOMIC MODEL'



Warren Buckleitner, a psychologist and technology expert, told Anadolu that today's children are growing up in an unprecedented media environment, marked by unlimited choice and constant stimulation.

"Children today, a child born today, has so many different options for media," Buckleitner said, likening the digital world to "a theme park … in your backyard," where content is always available and rarely curated.

Unlike previous generations with limited television options, Buckleitner noted that abundance now demands greater adult involvement.

"Somebody has to curate. Someone needs to select and be conscious of making sure that what the child's doing with their limited childhood minutes is developmentally appropriate for them," he said, stressing that simply handing a tablet to a child is not enough.

Despite these challenges, Buckleitner argued that technology, particularly artificial intelligence, could become part of the solution if used responsibly.

"AI, I think, can be really effective in adapting curriculum to a child," he said, describing a future where smart tools personalize education and make learning more engaging without sacrificing depth.

However, he warned that economic incentives often work against children's best interests. "The biggest problem is the economic model," Buckleitner said, noting that digital content is often driven by views rather than developmental value.

Citing legendary children's broadcaster Fred Rogers, he added: "There's a sacred ground between the child and the camera. … Commercial agendas should not be part of that."

'BRING THE GOOD, MINIMIZE THE BAD'



Similar concerns were echoed by Michael Milo, founder of Muslim Kids, who said algorithm-driven, short-form storytelling can undermine children's ability to focus, unless families intervene early.

"There's good in it and there's bad in it," Milo said of digital media. "And we have to work very hard to bring the good in it out and minimize the bad in it."

Milo emphasized that traditional reading, outdoor play, and family involvement remain critical to children's development.

"Parents have to be involved in how their children are interacting with digital media," he told Anadolu, adding that balanced exposure helps preserve attention and imagination.

Drawing on his experience with Muslim Kids TV, Milo said children adapt well to slower, more thoughtful content when they are introduced to it early.

"When they come to the service with their children at a very young age, the children adapt very well to the content that isn't short format, that isn't fast-paced," he said, warning that early exposure to harmful or overstimulating media makes later transitions more difficult.

Both experts also addressed rising global debates over regulation, including new digital rules in countries such as Australia and Türkiye. Milo said strict regulations may be necessary where industry self-regulation has failed.

"The big media companies are not regulating themselves. They're profit-driven," he said, adding that many families and children lack the capacity to make informed online decisions on their own.