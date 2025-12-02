ASELSAN’s LUNA-1 IoT satellite launched into orbit on Falcon-9

ASELSAN's LUNA-1 low-Earth-orbit (LEO) IoT satellite has been launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket.

According to ASELSAN, as global efforts to build communication infrastructures using low-orbit satellites accelerate, the company has taken a critical step toward becoming a key player in the New Space era.

LUNA-1, the first satellite of ASELSAN's space-based IoT solutions family, was successfully launched from California on the Falcon-9 as part of the Transporter-15 mission.

Designed, developed, produced, integrated and tested entirely by ASELSAN engineers — including its payloads, ground control software and onboard computer — the satellite separated from the rocket about an hour after launch and entered a 510-km sun-synchronous orbit (SSO). The first telemetry data received at the Ankara ground station confirmed that the satellite is operating normally.

ASELSAN General Manager Ahmet Akyol said, "Our LEO IoT satellite LUNA-1 is now in space. We will continue accelerating our efforts on LEO-orbit solutions."

This milestone brings Türkiye a step closer to establishing a national IoT satellite network capable of real-time data communication in low-Earth orbit. LUNA-1 aims to ensure connectivity even in remote areas where keeping sensors online is difficult, enabling real-time, uninterrupted and low-cost IoT access.