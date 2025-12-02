Aging threshold becomes apparent around age 75

Scientists from Dalhousie University in Canada have developed a new mathematical model that analyzes human aging through the balance of "damage and repair." The study, currently under peer review, has been published as a preprint on arXiv.

Researchers analyzed the health records of 12,920 individuals whose health data were tracked over many years. Participants' health statuses were monitored using the "Fragility Index," which assessed over 30 metrics ranging from chronic diseases to difficulties in performing daily activities.

The model showed that both health issues and recovery times increased with age. According to the findings, around the age range of 73-76, the body's capacity to recuperate starts to fall behind the pace of health issues. Scientists describe this phenomenon as a "fragility threshold" in the aging process.

The research team emphasizes that this threshold is a natural part of aging, though each individual may have a unique biological journey. The mathematical model does not pinpoint aging to a definitive marker but rather highlights a observed trend.

Glen Pridham from Dalhousie University said, "We see a period around age 75 where there is a significant decline in resilience and recovery capacity. This finding could guide planning in health systems."

Experts suggest that such models can help anticipate health risks in older age at an earlier stage. The study implies that steps taken to bolster overall health before reaching this threshold might be more effective.

Additionally, reducing environmental and lifestyle-related stresses could mitigate the effects of the fragility process.

Recent research suggests that human aging does not proceed at a constant rate; there are periods when it accelerates. This new study demonstrates that applying mathematical models to biology can be a significant tool in understanding the aging process.

Scientists note that if the model is tested on larger samples and across different populations, aging strategies could be planned more effectively.