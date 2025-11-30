Several injured in shooting in northern California

Several people were hospitalized following a shooting Saturday in the US city of Stockton in northern California, according to officials.

"The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. Several victims have been transported to local hospitals," San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on US social media company X.

The victims' conditions have not been disclosed.

"This remains an active scene, and deputies are working to gather additional details. Information is still being confirmed and will be released as it becomes available," it added.

No information on a possible suspect has been made public.

The area remains cordoned off as investigators continue to process the scene.





