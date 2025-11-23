Türkiye to enforce mandatory toy labeling from 2026

The Ministry of Trade will, starting January 1, 2026, check during toy import inspections whether the information of manufacturers and importers appears on the product, and inspections will be failed if such information is missing.

Toy imports intended for sale in Türkiye are currently inspected under the Toy Import Inspection Communiqué and the Toy Safety Regulation, with checks conducted via the Foreign Trade Risk-Based Control System (TAREKS). Regulations require that the manufacturer's trade name, brand, and address appear on the toy or its accompanying documents.

However, inspections have revealed many toys lacking the manufacturer's name, brand, or address on the product or packaging. In response, the Ministry sent a warning to relevant chambers, exchanges, and NGOs. From January 1, 2026, inspections will ensure that manufacturer and importer names, registered trade names, trademarks, and addresses are present on the toy, packaging, or accompanying documents. Applications missing this information will be rejected for "labeling deficiency."

Consumer Rights Association President Ergün Kılıç emphasized that knowing the manufacturer is crucial for both safety and transparency, particularly for products aimed at children. He noted that clear manufacturer information will make it easier for consumers to distinguish safe toys, facilitate recalls, and protect child health. Kılıç also highlighted that it will support fair competition by favoring responsible and high-quality producers and improve the ability to claim compensation if a product is defective.

Ender Mıcık, head of the Wholesale Toy Sellers Union Cooperative, stressed that the regulation could be challenging for importers who already bear testing and reporting costs and follow high-volume order requirements. He requested a longer transition period to prepare the sector and ensure fair implementation for all stakeholders.