NASA to reveal new images of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS

NASA is preparing to release new images of comet 3I/ATLAS, one of the rare celestial objects entering the Solar System from interstellar space.

The agency will share extensive images obtained by ground-based telescopes and spacecraft during an event on Wednesday, November 19 at 20:00 UTC (23:00 Türkiye time).

NASA has avoided specifying which instruments collected the images, but it is believed that Hubble, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and Mars-orbiting spacecraft may have observed the comet. Ground-based systems such as the ATLAS survey telescope and the Gemini Observatory are also thought to have captured images.

A CRITICAL MOMENT IN ORBIT

First discovered in July 2025 and causing great excitement, 3I/ATLAS passed behind the Sun from Earth's perspective on October 21, reached perihelion—its closest point to the Sun—on October 29, and became visible again in early November.

As comets approach the Sun, surface ice vaporizes and forms bright gas and ion tails. 3I/ATLAS experienced its most active period at perihelion, but this phase could not be observed from Earth.

However, the comet's extremely close pass to Mars raised expectations that Mars-orbiting spacecraft captured the moment. The European Space Agency confirmed the first Mars observations of the comet.

NASA stated, "The robust infrastructure of our science missions allows us to monitor 3I/ATLAS almost continuously throughout its journey."

CLOSEST APPROACH ON DECEMBER 19

The comet will make its closest pass to Earth on December 19, approaching within 270 million kilometers. This will offer the best observation opportunity for ground-based telescopes.

The new images will be broadcast live on NASA+, the NASA Live website, the NASA app, and YouTube.