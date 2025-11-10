Japan hit by strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake

Japan was struck by a strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake, at a depth of 11.2 kilometers (6.9 miles), struck off Yamada, off the coast of eastern Iwate province, at around 4.23 pm local time (0723GMT).

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake measured three on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of seven.

There were no immediate reports of any tsunami advisory or damage.

A day earlier, an earthquake with a 6.6 magnitude struck off Iwate province at a depth of 10 km (6.21 mi). The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning, which was later lifted.





