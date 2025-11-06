Sale of Paris Metro paper tickets discontinued after 125 years

The sale of traditional Paris Metro paper tickets has been discontinued, according to the Paris transport operator RATP.



The change is part of a years-long transition towards electronic tickets and new schemes including travel passes.



Sales of paper tickets officially ended on Wednesday, the final step in a gradual reduction of sales points for the disposable passes.



Two years ago, the "Carnet de 10," a stack of 10 single tickets that could be purchased at a reduced fare, particularly popular with tourists, was abolished.



Anyone who still has unused paper single tickets in their wallet can continue to use them until next year. Paper tickets can also be exchanged after that.



RATP said the discontinuation of paper tickets, which were introduced when the first Paris Metro line opened 125 years ago, aims to "reduce the environmental impact by doing away with the production and recycling of paper tickets."



It also aims to streamline passenger traffic, improve the passenger experience and facilitate access to public transport for every type of passenger, according to the operator.



At the start of the transition away from paper tickets, the RATP estimated that more than 500 million paper tickets were sold each year – ending up in the rubbish or on the street.



