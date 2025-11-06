Death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in Philippines climbs to 114

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has risen to 114 with 127 people still missing, an official said Thursday.

Diego Mariano, deputy spokesperson for the Office of Civil Defense, said 82 people were injured in Central Visayas, the worst-hit region, local media outlet the Inquirer reported.

The powerful typhoon, locally known as Typhoon Tino, tore off roofs and uprooted trees and utility poles and caused massive flooding.

Kalmaegi exited the country Thursday morning, but it continues to bring rain to parts of Luzon and the Mindanao region, said the country's weather agency.

More than 500,000 people have been displaced, with over 1.4 million affected in the Central Visayas region, including parts of Cebu province.

Heavy flooding and landslides have also cut off roads in remote areas, while some municipalities experienced power outages, authorities said.

The devastation comes after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu on Sept. 30, killing many people and displacing thousands.

Authorities said relief efforts are ongoing as rescue teams work to reach remote areas cut off by floodwaters and landslides.

Typhoon Kalmaegi made two landfalls in the Visayas region early Tuesday, the first in Southern Leyte and then in Cebu.

It is expected to regain strength over the South China Sea before heading toward Vietnam, where authorities are preparing for its arrival Friday.





