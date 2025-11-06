Death toll from Hurricane Melissa across Haiti and Jamaica rises to 75

The death toll across Haiti and Jamaica from widespread flooding and landslides caused by Hurricane Melissa has risen to 75, local media reported Wednesday.

The hurricane has battered Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba since late October, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

Haiti's Civil Protection Directorate said 43 people were killed and at least seven others remain missing, while nearly 12,000 homes were flooded and hundreds destroyed or damaged.

In Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said 32 people have died and estimated the damage at between $6 billion and $7 billion, calling the disaster "unprecedented."

"This is not only a humanitarian crisis but also a severe blow to livelihoods and local economies," Holness said, noting that key tourist regions such as Saint Elizabeth, Westmoreland and Saint James were hit the hardest.

In Cuba, where official death figures have not yet been released, the UN estimates that around 2.2 million people have been affected, with damage reported to around 60,000 homes, 461 health centers and 1,552 schools.





