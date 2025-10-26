Moroccan youth demand reforms, release of detainees in ‘Gen Z’ protests

 Contact Us
Hundreds of young Moroccans rallied Saturday in cities including Rabat and Casablanca, demanding reforms in education and health, action against corruption, and the release of detained protesters, as part of the “Gen Z 212 Movement.”

Published October 26,2025
Hundreds gathered in cities, including Rabat, Casablanca and Tangier, chanting "Freedom for detainees" and "Freedom, dignity, social justice."

The movement previously staged similar demonstrations between Sept. 27 and Oct. 9 before temporarily pausing activities.

The youth group Gen Z 212 announced that demonstrations will be held every Saturday and Sunday.

The government has accelerated reform projects in recent weeks in the health and education sectors to address the main demands of protesters.