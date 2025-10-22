Netflix misses earnings expectations amid Brazil tax dispute

US streaming service Netflix reported on Tuesday that its revenue continued to grow rapidly, though a tax dispute in Brazil weighed on its quarterly profit.



The company posted third-quarter revenue of $11.51 billion, up 17% from the same period last year.



With Netflix no longer disclosing subscriber numbers, revenue has become the main gauge of its business performance.



Earnings per share came in at $5.87, missing analysts' expectations by roughly $1 and sending shares down around 5% in after-hours trading.



Netflix said the shortfall was due to an ongoing dispute with Brazilian tax authorities, but added it does not expect the issue to affect future results.



Overall, net profit rose nearly 8% year-on-year to $2.55 billion.



The company drew viewers last quarter with content including the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."



Netflix ended last year with 301.6 million subscriber households.

