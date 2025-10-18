Turkish first lady calls for permanent UN Zero Waste mechanism

Turkish first lady and Honorary President of the Zero Waste Foundation, Emine Erdoğan, on Saturday called for the establishment of a permanent United Nations zero waste mechanism.

Erdoğan chaired the fourth official meeting of the UN Zero Waste High-Level Advisory Board during the Global Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul.

The forum, running through Oct. 19, is organized by the Zero Waste Foundation in partnership with Türkiye's Environment and Agriculture ministries, UN-Habitat, and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

-Zero Waste Forum positioned as global knowledge hub

"The spirit we have built within our Advisory Board holds a very special place for me," Erdoğan said in her opening remarks. "I am proud to host the world's largest zero waste initiative."

"The UN General Assembly's 2022 zero waste resolution is now UN policy and a key element of sustainable development goals. Our advisory board has been guiding the global direction of zero waste policies since 2023," she continued.

She stressed the urgency of accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting, "Only five years remain to achieve the 2030 goals, and unfortunately, only 18% of targets have been reached. Raising awareness is crucial to accelerate progress."

Erdoğan said the forum and advisory board have accomplished numerous successes over the past two years.

She called on the UN to establish a permanent zero waste mechanism, coordinated by UN-Habitat and UNEP, with Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation supporting the initiative.

"The Zero Waste Forum should serve as the universal face and knowledge center of this platform," she said.

The forum brings together UN officials, international experts, and policymakers to discuss global zero waste policies and sustainable development strategies.