Scientists develop "Superwood" 10 times stronger than steel

This material, dubbed "Superwood," is produced by rearranging the chemical and physical structure of traditional wood.

Material scientist Liangbing Hu, one of the company's founders, has been working for over a decade to redefine wood. During his research at the University of Maryland, Hu even managed to make wood transparent. However, his main goal was to strengthen cellulose, the world's most abundant biopolymer, to turn wood into a material that could compete with steel.

Hu's work, published in the journal Nature in 2017, laid the foundation for Superwood. Normal wood is chemically stripped and then compressed at a cellular level using a special chemical bath and high-temperature pressing. This process results in wood achieving a "higher strength-to-weight ratio than most metals and alloys."

After years of development and over 140 patents, InventWood has begun commercial production of "Superwood." Company CEO Alex Lau stated that the material looks and feels the same as normal wood but performs "much stronger and more durable in almost every test."

EARTHQUAKE—RESISTANT AND ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

Superwood is produced at a factory in Maryland. Initially, it will be used for exterior cladding and flooring, with plans to expand into furniture and interior applications. Lau said, "Buildings made with Superwood can be four times lighter. This increases earthquake resistance and simplifies construction."

The material is manufactured with 90% less carbon emissions than steel. It is also 20 times more durable than normal wood and resistant to fungi and insects. Furthermore, it boasts the highest fire-resistance rating.