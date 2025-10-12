UK police arrest 2 in stabbing death of former Lostprophets singer in prison

 Contact Us
Ian Watkins, the former Lostprophets frontman serving 29 years for child sex crimes, was fatally stabbed at HMP Wakefield. British police have launched a murder investigation and arrested two inmates in connection with the attack.

Published October 12,2025
British police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after the was stabbed to death at a prison in northern England, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offenses.

Emergency services were called to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire on Saturday morning after Watkins, 48, was attacked with a knife. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation is underway following the arrests of two men, aged 25 and 43, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

In 2013, Watkins pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including trying to rape a baby, sexually touching a 1-year-old, encouraging a fan to abuse her child and making child pornography.

At the time of his sentencing, Judge John Royce called Watkins a manipulative and dangerous sexual predator who had abused his fame to help satisfy his "insatiable lust."

"Those who have appeared in these courts over many years see a large number of horrific cases," Royce said in sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court. "This case, however, breaks new ground.''

Watkins was the lead singer for Lostprophets, a Welsh rock band that topped the U.K. charts in 2006 with its third album, "Liberation Transmission." The band announced it was disbanding after Watkins' arrest.