Several injured in chopper crash in California

Several people were injured when a helicopter crashed Saturday near Huntington Beach, California, ABC7 reported.

Huntington Beach police reported that two occupants of the helicopter were safely extracted from the wreckage, though their condition remains unclear.

Three pedestrians on the street were also injured, and all five were transported to the hospital.

Authorities have closed off the area, and an investigation into the crash is underway. The cause of the crash is still unknown, said authorities. No additional details have been released.





