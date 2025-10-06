Bestselling author Jilly Cooper dies at 88

This Sept. 20, 2025 file photos shows author Jilly Cooper at The Queen's Reading Room Festival, a literary event celebrating the power and benefits of reading, held at Chatsworth in Derbyshire, England. (AP)

Renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper, celebrated for her best-selling novels such as Rivals and Riders, passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

In a statement, her children, Felix and Emily, described her as "the shining light" of their lives and said her sudden passing had left them completely shocked.

"We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can't begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us," they added.

Her most famous work was the Rutshire Chronicles series, which began with Riders in 1985.

The books explored the scandals, romantic escapades, and social lives of Britain's affluent, horse-obsessed elite.

The sequel, Rivals, came out in 1988 and was recently adapted into a popular Disney+ television series.

In the UK alone, her book sales exceeded 11 million copies.