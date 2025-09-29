Tropical fruit may improve blood sugar and cut body fat

This research challenges the common assumption that all sugar is the same, highlighting the protective power of whole fruits.

THE "WHOLE FOOD CONTEXT" MATTERS

For the nearly 100 million U.S. adults living with prediabetes, managing blood sugar often means strictly limiting sugar intake. Though a single mango can contain over 30 grams of natural sugar—significantly more than many low-sugar snacks—research led by clinical nutrition scientist Raedeh Basiri of George Mason University indicates this isn't the full story.

"It is not just the sugar content that matters, but the overall food context that matters," said Basiri. "The sugars naturally found in mangoes and other fruits are complemented by fiber and other vitamins and nutrients that offer additional health benefits."

Basiri's study is the first long-term clinical trial to demonstrate both metabolic and body composition benefits of mangoes in prediabetes. In contrast, foods with added sugar—even those marketed as low-sugar snacks—may lack the same nutritional value and could potentially increase diabetes risk.

To test her hypothesis, Basiri and her team conducted a six-month trial. Participants were split into two groups: one consumed a fresh mango (containing 32 grams of sugar) daily, and the other consumed a low-sugar granola bar (containing 11 grams of sugar) daily.

The results revealed a clear advantage for the fruit. At the study's conclusion, the group that ate the daily mango showed:

Improved blood glucose control.

Enhanced insulin sensitivity.

Reduced body fat.

The findings suggest that the way sugars are delivered—packaged within a whole food complete with fiber and micronutrients—is crucial for diabetes prevention. "The goal is to encourage people to include whole fruits, like mango, as part of healthy eating behaviors and practical dietary strategies for diabetes prevention," Basiri concluded.