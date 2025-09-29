German woman dies after 70-metre fall in Austrian Alps

A 25-year-old woman from Berlin died while hiking in the Austrian Alps, police said in a statement on Sunday evening.



The woman fell about 70 metres in the Mayrhofen area of Tyrol and suffered fatal injuries. Her 26-year-old companion from the southern German state of Bavaria was rescued unharmed, the statement added.



The pair had set out on a hike that included a gorge. According to authorities, they were off marked trails and were navigating using their mobile phones.



They entered a steep slope with wet rocks and moss that they could not safely cross. While attempting to turn back, the woman slipped and fell over rocky terrain.



Her companion called emergency services and was hoisted to safety by a rescue helicopter. The woman was later located from the air. A doctor was lowered to the site, but could only confirm her death.



