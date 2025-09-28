Head of Mormon church dies at 101

Russell Nelson, who headed the Mormon church since 2018, died on Saturday night at age 101, the church announced.

"With sorrow we announce that Russell M. Nelson, beloved President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away peacefully... at his home in Salt Lake City," it said in a statement, using the church's official name.

The former heart surgeon was "the oldest president in the history of the Church," the statement added, without specifying a cause of death.

Utah Republican senator Mike Lee lauded Nelson as a "bold, visionary leader prepared by God to testify of Jesus Christ in the very times in which we now live."

Nelson became the 17th president of the Church in January 2018 at age 93, succeeding Thomas Monson.

Before becoming president, Nelson successfully pushed for the church to label same-sex married couples as "apostates" and bar their children under the age of 18 from religious rites, including baptisms -- though that policy was scrapped after he took on the role.

He also broke with his predecessors and cautioned against using shorthands "LDS" or "Mormons" to refer to the church.

Nelson's successor will be chosen after his funeral by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who like the church's president are considered prophets by believers.

The religious leader is survived by his wife, eight of his children, 57 grandchildren and more than 167 great-grandchildren, according to the church.

Founded in 1830, the Mormon church considers itself a Christian body, but bases its doctrines on the Book of Mormon, a text purporting to contain a fuller version of the words of Jesus Christ than that recorded in the Bible.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints claims a total membership of more than 17.5 million people.