At least 26 killed in Philippines due to Tropical Storm Bualoi

At least 26 people were killed, 14 remained missing, and 33 others were injured in the Philippines amid Tropical Storm Bualoi, the Philippine News Agency reported on Sunday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said a total of 738,714 families, or 2,797,706 individuals, have been affected by days of torrential rains, floods, and landslides due to tropical cyclones, locally known as Opong, Nando, and Mirasol.

According to the council, 46,611 families or 163,317 individuals are currently staying in 2,680 evacuation centers, while another 31,448 families or 118,957 people are receiving aid outside these centers.

The Cagayan Valley reported eight deaths, and the Bicol Region reported nine fatalities. The Cordillera Administrative Region reported four deaths, while Central Luzon and Central Visayas had two each, and Eastern Visayas recorded one fatality.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and floods also damaged a total of 8,916 houses. The government has provided monetary assistance to 149,675 families through various national agencies and local government units.

On Friday, Bualoi brought torrential rains and powerful winds to the central Philippines and southern Luzon, posing additional threats to residents who remain in flood-hit Bulacan.

The storm follows Super Typhoon Ragasa, which battered the country in recent days, leaving more than 20 people dead in Taiwan and the Philippines.

Separately, the city of Sanya located in south China's island province of Hainan has been put on high alert as Typhoon Bualoi approached the southern part of the island, according to Xinhua News.

Sanya's airport suspended all flights from 9 am (0100GMT) to 9 pm (1300GMT) Sunday, and a total of 36,842 residents have been relocated. Schools across several areas are closed for the day.

Bualoi is moving northwest at 25-30 kilometers per hour (15-18 miles per hour) and is expected to pass near Hainan's southern coast before hitting north-central Vietnam Sunday night.





