Acrobat dies after fall from trapeze at German circus

An acrobat died after she fell about 5 meters from a trapeze during a circus performance in the German town of Bautzen on Saturday night, police said.



The accident occurred in front of nearly 100 spectators, including many families with children, a police spokesman Stefan Heiduck said on Sunday.



The performer was pronounced dead at the scene.



"The crisis intervention team was immediately deployed and cared for the guests and other circus employees," Heiduck said.



He was unable to provide details on the woman's age or nationality.



Following the fatal fall, audience members left the circus tent and went home.



The police in Bautzen, located east of Dresden, have classified the incident as a workplace accident.



There is currently no evidence of third-party negligence, the spokesman said, noting that circus artists are generally responsible for setting up their own equipment.



