Cat owners beware: Your cat can get dementia

Known formally as Feline Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome (FCDS), this condition is an age-related decline in a cat's cognitive abilities, and new research is drawing parallels between its development in cats and humans.

A COMMON CHALLENGE IN AGING CATS

Feline dementia is believed to be very common, particularly in older cats. One study found that more than half of cats show signs of dementia by the age of 15. Another survey of cat owners reported that about 28 percent of cats aged 11 to 14 exhibited at least one behavioral change associated with the condition.

While FCDS is mostly a concern for senior felines, some associated behaviors have been identified in cats as young as seven.

The condition is primarily characterized by behavioral changes that cannot be explained by other medical issues.

Identifying the symptoms early is crucial for providing the best care and improving your cat's quality of life. While not all signs are identical to those seen in humans, knowing what to look out for is important. Behavioral changes are often the first indication of a problem.

Owners should watch for:

Unusual Vocalization

Sleep Changes

Changes in Activity Levels

FCDS is a highly prevalent and challenging condition to manage. An early diagnosis allows owners to make necessary changes to the cat's environment or diet to ensure they receive the best possible care during this phase of their life.