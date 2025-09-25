Saudi Arabia announces discovery of oldest Neolithic settlement

The Saudi Heritage Commission on Thursday announced the discovery of the oldest known Neolithic human settlement in the Arabian Peninsula, located at the Musaywin site in the Tabuk region.

The discovery was made as part of a joint archaeological project between the commission and Japan's Kanazawa University, in cooperation with NEOM Company. Researchers said the settlement dates back to the early Neolithic period, around 10,300 to 11,000 years ago.

Key findings include stone-built structures, arrowheads, grinding mills, ornaments crafted from shells and gemstones, as well as human and animal remains that helped determine the site's age.

According to the research team, radiocarbon dating places the site between 8,600 and 8,200 BC. Several human skeletons were unearthed in different burial positions, with some seated and others lying on their sides, shedding light on early funerary practices in northern Arabia.

Archaeologists also found stone tools, seashells, and animal bones alongside the human remains, suggesting the community practiced organized daily activities and represented one of the earliest settled societies in the region.



The Heritage Commission described the discovery as a milestone that reflects the kingdom's rich and diverse cultural heritage and offers new insights into life in the Arabian Peninsula during the Neolithic era.





