Second day of delays at European airports after cyberattack

Passengers at several European airports continued to face delays on Sunday after a cyberattack affected a service provider for boarding systems.



Airports in Berlin, Brussels, Dublin and London on Saturday reported problems with passenger handling due to the IT problems, the air traffic control umbrella organization Eurocontrol said.



London's Heathrow Airport and the Berlin-Brandenburg (BER) Airport, which serves the German capital, said the US company Collins Aerospace was affected by the cyberattack.



The firm, which is active in various areas of aerospace technology, confirmed to dpa that it has "become aware of a cyber-related disruption to our MUSE software in select airports."



In a statement on Sunday, BER Airport told travellers they should continue to expect longer waiting times and possible delays.



"We ask all passengers to be as prepared as possible. BER Airport, together with the airlines and ground handling providers, is making every effort to keep disruptions to a minimum," the airport said.



It said operations in the terminals were running smoothly, and advised passengers to check in online or at self-service machines in the airport.



On Saturday, four landings and eight departures were cancelled at the airport. Many others faced delays, with airport staff resorting to paper lists and pens instead of computers to conduct check-in procedures.



At least 10 flights from Brussels Airport were cancelled and 17 others were delayed by more than one hour on Saturday, with long queues at check-in.



