Chicago demands probe after migrant killed in ICE vehicle stop

Chicago officials on Saturday called for a "transparent investigation" into the death of a migrant during a vehicle stop by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



The city's Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson described Friday's incident on X as "chaos" and an "avoidable tragedy."



"We stand in solidarity with our immigrant community, and especially our Mexican community in Chicago, in calling for a full account and a transparent investigation into what led to the death of Silverio Villegas González," Johnson wrote.



On Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the migrant resisted arrest and "drove his car at law enforcement officers."



"One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and dragged a significant distance. Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon," the DHS statement said.



Tensions in Chicago have been running high. President Donald Trump had considered deploying the National Guard to the city to curb what he described as rising crime, similar to measures he previously ordered in Washington.



However, both the city and the Democratic-led state of Illinois strongly resisted the idea of a military presence on the streets.



Meanwhile, ICE has stepped up operations in several cities in recent days, including Chicago, prompting repeated street protests against the agency's actions.



Statistics show that crime is on the decline in Chicago. The city considers violence a problem and has implemented action plans in recent years.



The mayor noted that since the start of the year, murders are down by around 30% compared with the same period last year. Robberies have seen a similar drop and incidents involving shootings have fallen by roughly 37%, according to Johnson.

