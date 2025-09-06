'Large' shark attack kills man in eastern Australia

A "large" shark attack has killed a man in the eastern Australian state of New South Wales, according to police Saturday.

The man's body was retrieved along with his surfboard from the water, after emergency services responded to calls at Long Reef Beach in the state capital of Sydney shortly after 10 am (0000GMT).

The man had suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

"Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command have closed the beach and will liaise with experts from the Department of Primary Industries to determine the species of shark involved," said a statement.

Beaches along a 9-kilometer (5.5-mile) stretch have also been closed until further notice.

Two sections of the retrieved surfboard will be examined by experts.





