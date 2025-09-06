 Contact Us
News Life Firefighters tackling blaze involving nine-storey building in London

Firefighters tackling blaze involving nine-storey building in London

About 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze in a nine-storey building in London’s White City, with Wood Lane closed as crews work to contain the fire on upper floors.

DPA LIFE
Published September 06,2025
Subscribe
FIREFIGHTERS TACKLING BLAZE INVOLVING NINE-STOREY BUILDING IN LONDON

About 100 firefighters are battling a blaze in a nine-storey mixed-use building in London's White City.

The London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines were in attendance at the building on Wood Lane, with the fire currently affecting floors towards the top of the building.

Wood Lane is closed to traffic and people are advised to avoid the area.

The brigade said first reports of the fire were received just after 3 am (0200 GMT) and crews from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations were mobilised to the scene.

Two 32-metre turntable ladders are being deployed as water towers to help extinguish the fire from height.

The cause of the fire is not known.