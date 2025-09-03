MARRAKESHS ICONIC STADIUM SHOWCASES HARMONY WITH URBAN LANDSCAPE

Marrakesh, one of Morocco's most iconic cities, blends rich cultural heritage with modern amenities, positioning itself as an ideal host for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Also known as the "Red City" due to the reddish hues of its buildings and streets, Marrakesh offers a unique blend of history, vibrant culture, and cutting-edge sports.

Inspired by the city's character, the stadium's architecture blends tradition and modernity, featuring thick walls, high towers, and intricate minarets that reflect Marrakesh's unique style.

Complementing this, the city offers a wide range of accommodation options for fans and teams alike, from luxury resorts to more affordable stays.

Located in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, Marrakech enjoys strong direct connections to many major destinations worldwide thanks to Menara Airport.

STADIUM HOSTS ITS FIRST MATCH IN 2011

The modern Marrakesh Stadium, equipped with world-class facilities and a capacity of 41,245, is undergoing a $35 million investment to expand its capacity to 46,000.

The venue includes upgraded dressing rooms, conference and training facilities, a dedicated press area, and VIP parking, alongside a 180-seat restaurant, seven spacious halls, and 15 VIP suites.

All seats have been upgraded to VIP standards, and Wi-Fi coverage, along with new technologies, provide full access throughout the facility.

The stadium's first football match was played on Jan. 5, 2011.

The opening match pitted Moroccan side Wydad against Paris Saint-Germain, while the second match was held between KACM and Olympique Lyon. Both matches ended in draws.

Marrakesh Stadium, which hosted the FIFA Club World Cup in 2013 and 2014, hosted the final match in both years.

2030 WORLD CUP TO BE HELD IN 6 COUNTRIES ACROSS 3 CONTINENTS

Morocco is preparing to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The event is planned to be held in Casablanca, Tangier, Fez, Marrakesh, and Agadir, in addition to the capital city of Rabat.

The 2030 World Cup will feature one match each in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The first matches of the tournament will be played in South America to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup. The remaining matches will be held in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.





