Energy drinks banned for under-16s in the UK

The ban will cover drinks like Red Bull, Monster, Relentless, and Prime, making it illegal to sell products with more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter to minors. Lower-caffeine drinks like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, tea, and coffee are exempt.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said, "It's unacceptable for children to consume the caffeine equivalent of a double espresso every day. While these drinks may seem innocent, they disrupt sleep patterns, concentration, and health, and the sugary ones damage teeth and increase obesity."

According to official data, about 100,000 children in the UK drink at least one high-caffeine energy drink daily. Experts warn that these drinks lead to sleep problems, increased anxiety, lack of concentration, and a decline in school performance. The high sugar content also raises the risk of obesity and tooth decay.

Major supermarket chains such as Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, and Waitrose had already stopped selling energy drinks to children. However, the government stressed that sales continue in smaller corner shops and kiosks. The new regulation is expected to take effect after a 12-week consultation period. Following the ban, sales are also planned to be prohibited in schools and vending machines.